UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Results

On Saturday, Jul. 2, the UFC will host UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features middleweight and featherweight title fights.
The early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay=per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – for the middleweight title
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for the featherweight title
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green
Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
