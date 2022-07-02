UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Results

On Saturday, Jul. 2, the UFC will host UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features middleweight and featherweight title fights.

The early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay=per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – for the middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for the featherweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko