PFL 2022 1: Regular Season Results

On Wednesday, Apr. 20, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 1: Regular Season, live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event features the kickoff of the 2022 PFL season.

The preliminary card airs at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and the main card continues on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge

Antonio Carlos Júnior vs. Delan Monte

Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Emiliano Sordi vs. Cory Hendricks

Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray

Marthin Hamlet vs. Teodoras Aukštuolis

Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pešta

Rob Wilkinson vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams