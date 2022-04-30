BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Apr. 30, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs, live from the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mon. The event features a 205-pound title fight between Joe Riggs and Lorenzo Hunt.

The action kicks off live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 29. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC