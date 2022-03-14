Combat Press Boxing Rankings: March 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Deontay Wilder (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joe Joyce (9) Joseph Parker (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzystztof Glowacki (5) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (6) Aleksei Papin (7) Noel Gevor (8) Mateusz Masternak (9) Thabiso Mchunu (10)

Lawrence Okolie cruised to a decision victory over Michal Cieslak to retain his WBO title. It’s a good win for Okolie, even if the fight was at times dreadful to watch, because Cieslak is one of the better fighters in the division.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Dmitry Bivol (2) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Badou Jack (4) Gilberto Ramirez (5) Maxim Vlasov (6) Marcus Browne (7) Callum Smith (8) Joshua Buatsi (9) Anthony Yarde (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Fedor Chudinov (7) Carlos Gongora (8) David Lemieux (9) Gabriel Rosado (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Ryota Murata (4) Jaime Munguia (5) Chris Eubank Jr. (6) Michael Zefara (7) Carlos Adames (8) Liam Williams (8) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10)

Jaime Munguia added another TKO victory to his record, finishing D’Mitrius Ballard in the third round.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Erickson Lubin (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Tim Tszyu (5) Sebastian Fundora (6) Liam Smith (7) Israel Madrimov (8) Magomed Kurbanov (9) Michel Soro (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Yordenis Ugas (3) Keith Thurman 4) Danny Garcia 5) Jaron Ennis (6) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (7) David Avanesyan (8) Eimantas Stanionis (9) Radzhab Butaev (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (7) Gervonta Davis (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Arnold Barboza Jr. (8) Montana Love (9) Subriel Matias (10) Gary Antuanne Russell (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Viktor Postol (7)

Big fights in the division happened, and one involved boxing rearing its’ ugly head once again. Josh Taylor went up against Catterall, and Catterall should have walked out the unified champion. It’s a shame, and that’s putting it lightly. Catterall moves up to No. 4 in the rankings, and Taylor retains his spot at No. 1. Rankings should have looked dramatically different, but a win on the record is still a win for Taylor, no matter the controversy. Jose Carlos Ramirez defeated Jose Pedraza via decision victory, and with Taylor all but certain to move up to 147 pounds, Ramirez should be getting another crack at being a champion in the division. Also, another Russell joins a top ten in a division. Gary Antuanne Russell defeated Viktor Postol by TKO in the 10th round.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

George Kambosos Jr. (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Vasily Lomachenko (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Richard Commey (7) Joseph Diaz Jr. (8) Emmanuel Tagoe (9) Javier Fortuna (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (1) Shakur Stevenson (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (4) Shavkat Rakhimov (5) Jamel Herring (6) Hector Luis Garcia (NR) Chris Colbert (7) Kenichi Ogawa (8) Robson Conceicao (9)

Dropped from the Rankings: Xavier Martinez (10)

Big upset in the division occurred when Chris Colbert was clearly outboxed by Hector Luis Garcia for the majority of 12 rounds. Garcia was relatively unknown because of lack of quality competition leading up to the fight, but he was a former Olympian and wasn’t a scrub. Still, big upset and for the betting aficionados, they won good money with Garcia being a sizable underdog. He enters the rankings and leapfrogs Colbert, getting him to No.7 in the rankings. Martinez drops out of the rankings.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (2) Mark Magsayo (NR) Gary Russell Jr. (1) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Kiko Martinez (6) Kid Galahad (7) Leigh Wood (8) Rey Vargas (9) Can Xu (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Ryosuke Iwasa (7) Carlos Castro (8) Angelo Leo (9) Azat Hovhannisyan (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Nordine Oubaali (3) Jason Maloney (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Zolani Tete (8) Reymart Gaballo (9) Rau’shee Warren (10) Vincent Astrolabio (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Guillermo Rigondeaux (7)

Guillermo Rigondeaux was upset by Vincent Astrolabio. The losses as of late, as well as the kitchen accident that led to severe damage to his corneas, means this will be the last we see of Rigondeaux in a boxing ring, barring any miraculous recovery. His boxing career is over with plenty of success and accolades, from the amatuer up to the pro level.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Jesse Rodriguez (6) Jerwin Ancajas (5) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Andrew Maloney (10)

After losing consecutive fights to Sor Rungvisai, many believed Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez’s career as an elite fighter was over. He’s proved everybody wrong. The impressive performances continue to rack up, and flyweight king Julio Cesar Martinez was the latest to be defeated. Jerwin Ancajas and Francisco Rodriguez Jr. put on a hell of a fight, and it was also a hell of a beating Ancajas took. Rodriguez moves up to No. 5 in the rankings, and Ancajas slips to No. 7.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Giemel Magramo (7) Angel Acosta (8) Ricardo Sandoval (9) Seigo Akui (10)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar maintains his No. 1 spot, even after moving up for a fight against Chocolatito. Martinez recently retained his title back in November of last year, and it’s unsure if the move up to fight Chocolatito was a permanent switch of weight classes.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Oleksandr Usyk (3) Terence Crawford (4) Errol Spence (5) Gennady Golovkin (6) Josh Taylor (7) Juan Francisco Estrada (8) Tyson Fury (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)