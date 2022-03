On Saturday, Mar. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: New York 2, live from the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Seneca, N.Y.. The event features an interim bantamweight title clash between Jarod Grant and Anthony Retic.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 6 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales Friday, Mar. 11. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC.