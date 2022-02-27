Fury FC 58: Lane vs. Lunsford Results

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Fury FC will host Fury FC 58: Lane vs. Lunsford, live from the Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Tex. The event features a heavyweight title bout between .
The event airs live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Austen Lane vs. Eric Lunsford – for the heavyweight title
Evan Cutts vs. Adam Smith
Justin Scoggins vs. Levi Mowles
Evers Anderson vs. Mo Miller
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Nick Compton
Cody Freeman vs. A. Baataryn
Devin Miller vs. Gianni Vazquez
Randy Villarreal vs. Tyler Bialecki
Juan Carlos De Leon vs. Silas Lucas
Justin McCormack vs. Johnny Pantoja
Jesus Martinez vs. Mario Suazo
Darren Whitney vs. Joseph Galaviz
Josh Nealy vs. Matt Mooney
Melvin Lopez vs. Cole Griego
Xavier Young vs. Gabriel Calvario (a)
Armando Zuniga vs. Juan Maltos (a)
Bryce Farmer vs. Drew Lopez (a)
Austin Kolada vs. Pena Allamov (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout
