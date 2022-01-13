Invicta FC 45 Results: Delboni Dominates Zappitella

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 45: Zappitella vs. Delboni 2, live from the PAL KC in Kansas City, Kan. The event featured an atomweight title rematch between Alesha Zappitella and Jéssica Delboni, after their controversial title tilt in May 2021.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jéssica Delboni def. Alesha Zappitella by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – for the atomweight title

Ramona Pascual def. Shamir Peshewa by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:00

Hailey Cowan def. Monica Franco by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:17

Helen Peralta def. Elise Pone by unanimous decision

Katie Saull def. Tamika Jones by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:30

Sarah Kleczka def. Maria Jose Favela by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)