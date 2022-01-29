CFFC 105: Jeffrey vs. Harris Results

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Cage Fury Fighting Championships will host CFFC 105: Jeffrey vs. Harris, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The event features a middleweight title bout between Aaron Jeffrey and Rex Harris.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aaron Jeffery vs. Rex Harris – for the middleweight title

Jose Perez vs. Paul Capaldo

Joey Tizzano vs. Taylor Pierce

James Lyons vs. Damion Nelson

Caleb Hall vs. Manny Morales

Efren Escareno vs. Jeffrey Glossner

Manoel Sousa vs. Trevor Ollison

Cameron Scalio vs. Blair Wilt