CFFC 105: Jeffrey vs. Harris Results

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Cage Fury Fighting Championships will host CFFC 105: Jeffrey vs. Harris, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The event features a middleweight title bout between Aaron Jeffrey and Rex Harris.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Aaron Jeffery vs. Rex Harris – for the middleweight title
Jose Perez vs. Paul Capaldo
Joey Tizzano vs. Taylor Pierce
James Lyons vs. Damion Nelson
Caleb Hall vs. Manny Morales
Efren Escareno vs. Jeffrey Glossner
Manoel Sousa vs. Trevor Ollison
Cameron Scalio vs. Blair Wilt
