On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with strawweight Maia Kahaunaele. The fighter talked about running her own MMA gyms, her upcoming 2022 bout vs. Shannon Goughary, what she wants her 2022 combat sports schedule to look like and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.