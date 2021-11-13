UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez Results

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a featherweight title fight between former champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

The event airs in its entirety on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Yadong Song vs. Julio Arce

Thiago Moisés vs. Joel Alvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung