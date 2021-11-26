ONE Championship NextGen 3 Results: Brooks Submits Adiwang

On Friday, Nov. 26, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: NextGen 3, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured the promotional debut of Jarred Brooks, as he took on Lito Adiwang in a strawweight battle.

ONE Championship: NextGen 3 aired live on YouTube, or through the link in the picture above, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jarred Brooks def. Lito Adiwang by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 3:07

Muay Thai bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Pongsiri PK Saenchaimuaythaigym by KO (uppercut). Round 1, 2:39

Alex Silva def. Rene Catalan by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:35

Kickboxing bout: Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Pieter Buist by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Felipe Lobo def. Rodlek PK Saenchaimuaythaigym by unanimous decision