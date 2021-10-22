UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a catchweight showdown between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

The event airs in its entirety live on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 22. The results appear below.

ESPN+ Main Card (4 p.m. ET)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET)

Paulo Costa (204.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (204)Grant Dawson (156) vs. Rick Glenn (155.5)Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Joselyne Edwards (134.5)Alex Caceres (146) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145.5)Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs. Dwight Grant (170)Nicolae Negumereanu (204.5) vs. Ike Villanueva (205)Jun Yong Park (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)David Onama (153.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)Tabitha Ricci (115) vs. Maria Oliveira (115)Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185.5)Khama Worthy (155) vs. Jai Herbert (155)Jeff Molina (125) vs. Daniel da Silva (125)Livinha Souza (115) vs. Randa Markos (115)Zviad Lazishvili (135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135)