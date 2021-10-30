UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Results

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the UFC will host UFC 267, live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event features two championship fights.

The co-main event features an interim bantamweight title bout between former champion Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The main event is a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Glover Teixeira and current champ Jan Błachowicz.

UFC 267 will air in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jan Błachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – for the light heavyweight title

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – for the interim bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Riccardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento