ONE Championship: NextGen Results

On Friday, Oct. 29, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: NextGen, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event is headlined by the semifinal bouts of the atomweight grand prix. First, the co-main event will have Ritu Phogat facing late replacement Jenelyn Olsim, who is filling in for Itsuki Hirata. The main event will then feature Stamp Fairtex, as she takes on Mezabarba.

The event airs in its entirety on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba – ONE atomweight grand prix semifinal

Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim – ONE atomweight grand prix semifinal

Kickboxing bout: Anderson Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour

Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson

Li Tao Miao vs. Jeremy Miado

Kickboxing bout: Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica