Combat Press Boxing Rankings: September 2021

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Dillian Whyte (6) Kubrat Pulev (8) Oleksandr Usyk (9) Joe Joyce (10) Joseph Parker (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Alexander Povetkin (7)

Alexander Povetkin has closed the curtain on a successful boxing career. The Russian heavyweight finished his career with 36 wins and multiple WBA title defenses. With his removal from the rankings, Joseph Parker enters after a lengthy hiatus from the top 10.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzystztof Glowacki (5) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (6) Kevin Lerena (7) Arsen Goulamirian (8) Aleksei Papin (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Sergey Kovalev (2) Dmitry Bivol (3) Joe Smith Jr. (4) Badou Jack (5) Eleider Alvarez (6) Gilberto Ramirez (7) Maxim Vlasov (8) Marcus Browne (9) Callum Johnson (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Callum Smith (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) John Ryder (7) Rocky Fielding (8) Fedor Chudinov (9) Carlos Gongora (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (4) Ryota Murata (5) Jaime Munguia (6) Chris Eubank Jr. (7) Michael Zefara (8) Liam Williams (9) Erislandy Lara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Erickson Lubin (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harrison (6) Kell Brook (7) Michel Soro (8) Tim Tszyu (9) Sergio Garcia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Yordenis Ugas (6) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Danny Garcia (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Jaron Ennis (9) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Jessie Vargas (10)

The anticipated bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao fell through after Spence had to withdraw due to a detached retina. Yordenis Ugas stepped in and made the most out of his opportunity against one of the all time greats. Ugas clearly outboxed Pacquiao throughout the 12 rounds. The victory is by far the biggest win of Ugas’s career. As a result, Ugas jumps to the No. 4 spot, with Pacquiao dropping to fifth. There’s another new entrant into the top 10, Vergil Ortiz Jr. He continued to impress, all while showing he can handle adversity after getting rocked by Egidijus Kavaliauskas in the early rounds. Ortiz Jr. has shed that prospect label and is now a real player in the division.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Gervonta Davis (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Viktor Postol (6) Mario Barrios (8) Jack Catterall (9) Arnold Barboza Jr. (10) Montana Love (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Ivan Baranchyk (7)

The Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley card actually had real boxing fights, with Montana Love getting the upset victory over Ivan Baranchyk. Baranchyk’s corner stopped the fight between rounds after they saw enough of a lopsided contest. For Ivan, that’s two TKO losses in a row and he slides out of the rankings entirely. Love enters the rankings in 10th.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Teofimo Lopez (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Ryan Garcia (3) Devin Haney (4) Richard Commey (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Emmanuel Tagoe (7) George Kambosos Jr. (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Jorge Linares (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (1) Gervonta Davis (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (4) Jamel Herring (5) Shavkat Rakhimov (6) Tevin Farmer (7) Shakur Stevenson (8) Chris Colbert (9) O’Shaquie Foster (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Emanuel Navarette (2) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (3) Mauricio Lara (4) Josh Warrington (5) Kid Galahad (7) Jessie Magdaleno (6) Leigh Wood (9) Can Xu (10) James Dickens (8)

There was a really disappointing result in the anticipated rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara. A clash of heads led to a stoppage and a technical draw. Warrington will have to wait a bit longer to get revenge. Kid Galahad was also in action against fellow ranked competitor, James Dickens, and picked up the victory. Dickens falls down to the No. 10 spot, while Galahad jumps ahead of Jessie Magdaleno.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Stephen Fulton (5) Brandon Figueroa (6) Luis Nery (7) Ryosuke Iwasa (8) Carlos Castro (9) Angelo Leo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nordine Oubaali (4) Jason Maloney (5) John Riel Casimero (7) Guillermo Rigondeaux (6) Zolani Tete (8) Takuma Inoue (9) Reymart Gaballo (10)

The bout between John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux was less than pleasing to the viewing audience. Casimero picked up the split decision win and it’s best to pretend the fight never happened. The two fighters switch spots in the rankings.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

Kazuto Ioka picked up another key win in the division, defeating Francisco Rodriguez Jr. via unanimous decision. Both fighters keep their respective spots in the rankings.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) Cristofer Rosales (6) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Sho Kimura (8) Giemel Magramo (9) Angel Acosta (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Carlos Canizales (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Sivenathi Nontshinga (9) DeeJay Kriel (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Errol Spence (3) Terence Crawford (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Teofimo Lopez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Vasyl Lomachenko (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.