Showtime Boxing: Paul vs. Woodley Results

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Showtime Boxing will host Paul vs. Woodley from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
In the night’s headliner, YouTube personality Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The pair meet in an eight-round, cruiserweight match-up.
Also on the card, Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado meet for the WBC and WBO featherweight titles.
The action airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado – for WBC and WBO featherweight titles
Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk
Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano
Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor
Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio
