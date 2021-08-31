Contender Series: Season 5, Week 1 Results

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, UFC President Dana White will host the first installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.

The action streams live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Azamat Murzakanov vs. Matheus Scheffel

Diego Lopes vs. Joanderson Brito

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Candelario

A.J. Fletcher vs. Leonardo Damiani