UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw Results

On Saturday, July 24, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, rising bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sandhagen is riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout victories over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. Dillashaw, meanwhile, returns from a two-year suspension for a failed drug test for performance-enhancing substance EPO. The disgraced former champion will look to get back in contention for the belt he was forced to relinquish.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva
Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick
Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
Ian Heinisch vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa
Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
Diana Belbiţă vs. Hannah Goldy