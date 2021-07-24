UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw Results

On Saturday, July 24, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, rising bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sandhagen is riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout victories over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. Dillashaw, meanwhile, returns from a two-year suspension for a failed drug test for performance-enhancing substance EPO. The disgraced former champion will look to get back in contention for the belt he was forced to relinquish.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick

Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Ian Heinisch vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Diana Belbiţă vs. Hannah Goldy