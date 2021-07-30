Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Weigh-in Video and Results

On Saturday, July 31, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee from the Forum in Los Angeles.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix comes to a conclusion when reigning two-division titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire clashes with the undefeated A.J. McKee Jr. Pitbull has run roughshod through both the 145-pound and 155-pound divisions in recent years and looks to further cement himself among the pound-for-pound elite. McKee is the most accomplished homegrown talent the promotion has ever showcased. His record stands at 17-0 and he aims to complete his ascension to the top of the division by dethroning the Brazilian champion.

The prelims kicks off live above at 7 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, July 30. Video of the action kicks off at 4 p.m. ET with the results appearing below.

Showtime Main Card

YouTube Preliminary Card

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire () vs. A.J. McKee Jr () – for featherweight titleMads Burnell () vs. Emmanuel Sanchez ()Usman Nurmagomedov () vs. Manny Muro ()Islam Mamedov () vs. Brent Primus ()Chris Gonzalez () vs. Goiti Yamauchi ()Vanessa Porto () vs. Ilara Joanne ()Gadzhi Rabadanov () vs. Daniel Carey ()Khasan Magomedsharipov () vs. Jonathan Quiroz ()Johnny Cisneros () vs. Joshua Jones ()Georgi Karakhanyan () vs. Kiefer Crosbie ()Brian Moore () vs. Jordan Winski ()Justin Barry () vs. Daniel Compton ()