UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, June 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Ige from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung meets Dan Ige in a five-round affair. Jung looks to rebound from a decision loss to current No. 1 contender Brian Ortega in his last Octagon appearance. Ige, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight, including a 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker in March.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The main card also airs live on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, June 18.

ESPN 2 Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung () vs. Dan Ige ()Aleksei Oleinik () vs. Sergey Spivak ()Marlon Vera () vs. Davey Grant ()Julian Erosa () vs. Seung Woo Choi ()Wellington Turman () vs. Bruno Silva ()Matt Brown () vs. Dhiego Lima ()Aleksa Camur () vs. Nick Negumereanu ()Kanako Murata () vs. Virna Jandiroba ()Khaos Williams () vs. Matt Semelsberger ()Josh Parisian () vs. Roque Martinez ()Joaquim Silva () vs. Ricky Glenn ()Casey O’Neill () vs. Lara Procópio ()