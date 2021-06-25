UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, June 26, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders lock horns as Frenchman Cyril Gane takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a five-round affair. Gane has opened his career with eight straight victories, including five inside the Octagon. Volkov, meanwhile, enters the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 4 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
The fighters hit the scales on Friday, June 25.
Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda
Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby
Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres
Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells
Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva
Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes
Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadžović