UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, June 26, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders lock horns as Frenchman Cyril Gane takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a five-round affair. Gane has opened his career with eight straight victories, including five inside the Octagon. Volkov, meanwhile, enters the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 4 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, June 25.

ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander VolkovTanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint PreuxRaoni Barcelos vs. Timur ValievAndre Fili vs. Daniel PinedaTim Means vs. Nicolas DalbyRenato Moicano vs. Jai HerbertKennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo MarquesShavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel PrazeresWarlley Alves vs. Jeremiah WellsMarcin Prachnio vs. Ike VillanuevaJulia Avila vs. Julija StoliarenkoCharles Rosa vs. Justin JaynesYancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadžović