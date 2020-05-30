Search
On Saturday, May 30, the UFC will touch down at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for its ninth broadcast on ESPN.

In the night’s main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to the Octagon to square off with red-hot Brazilian Gilbert Burns. Woodley has been out of action since dropping his belt to current champion Kamaru Usman last March. The Missouri native had held the belt for nearly three years prior to the defeat. Burns, meanwhile, enters the cage having won five straight and seven of his last eight. He most recently dispatched of two-time title challenger Demian Maia in March.

The event kicks off with six fights airing live on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The five-fight main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

FULL RESULTS
Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai
Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle
Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver
Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Gilbert Green
Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu
Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval
Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney
Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

