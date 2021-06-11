Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov Results

On Friday, June 11, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Douglas Lima puts his belt on the line against undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov.
The prelims kick off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.
Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson
Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee
Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Levan Chokheli
Ty-wan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
Nick Newell vs. Bobby King
Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki
Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Alex Polizzi vs. Gustavo Trujillo