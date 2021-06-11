Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov Results

On Friday, June 11, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Douglas Lima puts his belt on the line against undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov.

The prelims kick off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.

