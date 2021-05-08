UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson Results

On Saturday, May 8, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, Brazilian Marina Rodriguez collides with former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Advertisement

