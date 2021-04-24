UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Results

On Saturday, April 24, the UFC will host UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman rematches Jorge Masvidal. The pair met previously at UFC 251 with the champion Usman dominating the entire five rounds en route to a unanimous-decision victory.

The co-main event takes place in the women’s strawweight division as current titleholder Weili Zhang collides with former champion Rose Namajunas.

A third title fight fills out the card as reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against former strawweight beltholder Jéssica Andrade.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.