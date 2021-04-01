CFFC 94: Hafez vs. Cutts Results

On Thursday, April 1, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the first of back-to-back events, as CFFC 94 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Bassil Hafez puts his belt on the line against challenger Evan Cutts.

The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

