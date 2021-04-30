BKFC 17: Tate vs. Burns Results

On Friday, April 30, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 17: Tate vs. Burns from the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Ala.
In the night’s main event, heavyweights Frank Tate and Josh Burns collide.
The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.
Marcel Stamps vs. Mike Richman
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Josh Dyer
Dimitri Angelini vs. Ronnie Rogers
Bobo O’Bannon vs. Zachary Calmus
Chris Sarro vs. Ehsanullah Kakar
Ryan Jones vs. Robert Washington
Tom Shoaff vs. Nathan Mitchell
Rusty Crowder vs. Daniel Gary
Anthony Retic vs. Anthony Locker