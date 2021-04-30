BKFC 17: Tate vs. Burns Results

On Friday, April 30, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 17: Tate vs. Burns from the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Ala.

In the night’s main event, heavyweights Frank Tate and Josh Burns collide.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

