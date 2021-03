Oktagon 22: Vémola vs. Ďatelinka Results

On Saturday, March 27, Oktagon MMA hosts Oktagon 22 from the Czech Republic.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Karlos Vémola puts his middleweight belt on the line against Slovakian challenger Milan Ďatelinka.

Oktagon 22 can be seen in its entirety via pay-per-view stream on oktagon.tv. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

