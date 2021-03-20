BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, March 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Leonard Garcia took on Joe Elmore in a 165-pound match-up.

The night’s preliminary card aired live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card followed on Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

Advertisement



For the full results of the event, click here.

Below is a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert for BKFC. Click an image for a larger version.