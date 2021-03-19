BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore Results

On Friday, March 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Leonard Garcia takes on Joe Elmore in a 165-pound match-up.
The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.
DeMarcus Corley vs. Reggie Barnett Jr.
Arnold Adams vs. Bobo O’Bannon
Kaleb Harris vs. Noah Cutter
Melvin Guillard vs. Scott O’Shaughnessy
Adrian Miles vs. Jason Fish
David Diaz vs. Spencer Ruggeri
Brad Kelly vs. Elvin Brito
Tyler Hill vs. Zion Tomlinson
Ryan Jones vs. Eric Thompson