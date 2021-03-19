BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore Results

On Friday, March 19, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 16: Garcia vs. Elmore from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Leonard Garcia takes on Joe Elmore in a 165-pound match-up.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET.

