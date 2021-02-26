ONE Championship: Fists of Fury Results

On Friday, Feb. 26, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Fists of Fury.

In the night’s main event, flyweight kickboxing champion Ilias Ennahachi defends his belt against Thai challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9. Ennahachi was most recently in action against Wang Wenfeng, where he successfully defended his title. Thailand’s Superlek has reeled off four straight wins to earn a shot at gold.

The co-main event features one of the sport’s living legends, Giorgio Petrosyan, who meets former GLORY champion Davit Kiria for a second time. Petrosyan bested Kiria by decision in the pair’s 2012 clash at GLORY 3.

Advertisement



The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on B/R Live. Check back following the event for the full results.