MTK Boxing: McComb vs. Gwynne Live Stream and Results

On Friday, Feb. 19, MTK Global, in association with Top Rank Boxing, will hold McComb vs. Gwynne from Bolton, Lancashire, U.K.
In the night’s main event, Sean McComb meets Gavin Gwynne for the vacant commonwealth lightweight title.
The event kicks off live above and on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Dean Dodge vs. DP Carr
Samuel Antwi vs. Darren Tetley
Brad Daws vs. Mark McKeown
Pierce O’Leary vs. Irvin Magno
Jamie Stewart vs. Elliot Whale
Mohammed Sameer vs. Kearon Thomas
Siar Ozgul vs. Paddy Donovan