On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with LFA strawweight champion Lupita “Loopy” Godinez. The Titan MMA fighter talks about moving to Canada from Mexico as a teenager, her LFA title win over Vanessa Demopoulos and more.

