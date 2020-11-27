On Friday, Nov. 27, UAE Warriors will host its 14th event from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, UAE.

In the night’s main event, Argentina’s Gabriela Campo takes on France’s Manon Fiorot for the flyweight title.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Canada’s Xavier Alaoui meets Cameroonian Juares Dea.

The action airs live above beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.