On Friday, Nov. 27, UAE Warriors will host its 14th event from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, UAE.
In the night’s main event, Argentina’s Gabriela Campo takes on France’s Manon Fiorot for the flyweight title.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Canada’s Xavier Alaoui meets Cameroonian Juares Dea.
Advertisement
The action airs live above beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Xavier Alaoui vs. Juares Dea – for bantamweight title
Mohamad Ghorabi vs. Shido Boris Soto Esperanca
Youssef Ghrairi vs. Gilber Ordoñez Huila
Ho Taek Oh vs. Ronald Girones Sago
Islam Mamedov vs. Martun Mezhlumyan
Dan Collins vs. Mohammad Yahya
Shannon Ross vs. Donavon Frelow
Muin Gafurov vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Vinicius de Oliveira vs. Alexander Keshtov
Atabek Abdimitalipov vs. Hussein Salem
Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Damien Lapilus
Victor Nunes vs. Siyovush Gulmamadov
Youssef Al Housani vs. Jason Kearns
Rashed Dawood vs. Khamza Yamadaev