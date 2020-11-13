On Friday, Nov. 13, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The event, dubbed ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix III, features a bantamweight clash between former ONE champion Kevin Belingon and former UFC contender John Lineker, who is making his sophomore appearance with the promotion after a successful ONE debut against Muin Garufov.

Belingon is coming off the third fight in an epic trilogy with Bibiano Fernandes that snapped his impressive seven-fight winning streak. Now, the former champion, who has met Fernandes four times total in his career, looks to get back in the win column and build his case for another shot at ONE gold. Lineker, on the other hand, is still new to the promotion and will look to no doubt leapfrog the current ONE rankings with an impressive victory over a staple like Belingon as he pursues his own dreams of wearing a ONE belt.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.

