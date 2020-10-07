Looking to make some serious money on boxing betting? In order to ensure you are making the best pick of potential winners, you need to approach boxing betting sensibly and with sound strategy. There is a wealth of information online to help you identify the best betting strategies for boxing fixtures, but selecting the best guidance can be a daunting prospect. Below, we have outlined some of the most crucial betting strategies you need keep at the forefront of your mind when looking to win on boxing fixtures.

How Do the Fighters Match Up?

Once you have decided to turn your hand to boxing betting at an online casino, you can start thinking seriously about strategy. Arguably one of the most important things you need to remember is that not all fighters enter the fray on equal footing. Fighters approach matches differently, adapting their style to face different opponents. You need to be familiar the fighting style of the boxer you are betting on and how this fighting style will perform against that of their opponent.

This can be relatively straightforward if the differences in fighters and their styles is obvious. For example, it is easy to see that a powerful puncher who is relatively slow on their feet might not hold up well to someone renowned for their speed. However, it can be a little more difficult to weigh up the worth of a bet when two counter punchers are coming to blows. Not only should you be looking at the fight history of both opponents involved in a fixture, you should be delving deep to see how each one as previously performed against fighters with similar styles of their opponent.

Advertisement

Public Opinion Cannot Always Be Trusted

As with other sports, the general public has a tendency to get sentimental when it comes to betting on boxing fixtures. Punters often follow their heart and bet on a beloved fighter or throw money at an underdog or someone who is just heading back to the boxing arena. Boxing promoters often exploit this sentimentality, clouding public opinion and encouraging ill-conceived betting. Always bet with your head. In the vast majority of cases, the best fighter on paper will be the more likely of the two to come out on top.

Wager On the Best Value Bets

If the outcome of a boxing figure seems like a sure thing, it is tempting to wager on a win every time. However, you should probably avoid this betting strategy if you are looking to enjoy the biggest returns on your wagering. Take the time to see what the returns are on any given bet. Wagering on a top favorite will require you to lay down a considerable stake on a bet, with only a nominal return possible. Often, the profit is less than 10 percent of the initial stake.

Ultimately, you need to be prepared to put the work in when it comes to winning big on boxing bets. Understanding fighting styles will give you a good idea of how long a fight is likely to last and allow you to make the best possible decisions when it comes to spreading your betting over every fight on the card.