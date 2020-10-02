In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.
- Tyson Fury (1)
- Anthony Joshua (2)
- Deontay Wilder (3)
- Andy Ruiz (4)
- Luis Ortiz (5)
- Alexander Povetkin (6)
- Dillian Whyte (7)
- Kubrat Pulev (8)
- Joseph Parker (9)
- Dereck Chisora (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Mairis Briedis (2)
- Yunier Dorticos (4)
- Ilunga Makabu (5)
- Krzystztof Glowacki (6)
- Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (7)
- Kevin Lerena (8)
- Lawrence Okolie (9)
- Arsen Goulamirian (-)
- Aleksei Papin (-)
- Noel Gevor (10)
Dropped from the rankings: Murat Gassiev (1), Denis Lebedev (3)
Advertisement
The WBSS final between Mairis Briedis and Yunier Dorticos finally happened. It was a solid fight in which Briedis walked out with the win. As a result, Briedis becomes the new top cruiserweight in the rankings. Murat Gassiev departs the poll due to inactivity within the division and a scheduled move to heavyweight. Denis Lebedev also leavses the rankings after retiring from the sport. Arsen Goulamirian and Aleksei Papin enter at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, leapfrogging Noel Gevor, who remains at 10th.
- Artur Beterbiev (1)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2)
- Sergey Kovalev (3)
- Oleksandr Gvovdyk (4)
- Dmitry Bivol (5)
- Jean Pascal (6)
- Joe Smith Jr. (7)
- Badou Jack (8)
- Eleider Alvarez (9)
- Gilberto Ramirez (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Callum Smith (1)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2)
- David Benavidez (3)
- Billy Joe Saunders (4)
- Caleb Plant (5)
- Daniel Jacobs (6)
- Anthony Dirrell (7)
- John Ryder (8)
- Willie Monroe Jr. (9)
- Rocky Fielding (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1)
- Gennady Golovkin (2)
- Jermall Charlo (3)
- Demetrius Andrade (4)
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5)
- Ryota Murata (6)
- Jaime Munguia (7)
- Chris Eubank Jr. (8)
- Michael Zefara (10)
- Tim Tszyu (10)
No. 3-ranked Jermall Charlo defeated No. 5-ranked Sergiy Derevyacnchenko in a really good fight. Charlo should silence every last remaining critic with his performance. Both fighters retain their spots in the rankings.
- Jermell Charlo (3)
- Jarrett Hurd (1)
- Erislandy Lara (2)
- Jeison Rosario (4)
- Julian Williams (5)
- Tony Harirson (6)
- Kell Brook (7)
- Liam Smith (8)
- Brian Carlos Castano (9)
- Michel Soro (10)
Jermell Charlo knocked out Jeison Rosario with a jab that completely took the wind out of Rosario. Rosario was left gasping for air in what became a tough sight to see. Charlo jumps to No. 1 in another fight that should silence critics of the Charlo brothers.
- Terence Crawford (1)
- Errol Spence Jr. (2)
- Shawn Porter (3)
- Manny Pacquiao (4)
- Keith Thurman (5)
- Danny Garcia (6)
- Yordenis Ugas (7)
- Mikey Garcia (8)
- Sergey Lipinets (9)
- Jessie Vargas (10)
Poor judging almost reared its ugly head again, but Yordenis Ugas still managed to walk out the victor in his match-up against Abel Ramos. Ugas keeps his No. 7 spot in the rankings.
- Josh Taylor (1)
- Regis Prograis (2)
- Jose Carlos Ramirez (3)
- Viktor Postol (4)
- Maurice Hooker (5)
- Kiryl Relikh (6)
- Ivan Baranchyk (7)
- Jack Catterall (8)
- Jose Zepeda (9)
- Mario Barrios (10)
Top junior welterweight Josh Taylor made quick work of Apinun Khongsonto, his mandatory challenger for his IBF title. It was the last hurdle in the way of a fight between Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez to unify the belts. Since both men are Top Rank fighters, the negotiations should go smoothly and reward fans with a banger of a fight sometime in 2021.
- Vasyl Lomachenko (1)
- Teofimo Lopez (2)
- Luke Campbell (3)
- Richard Commey (4)
- Devin Haney (5)
- Gervonta Davis (6)
- Emmanuel Tagoe (7)
- Rances Barthelemy (8)
- Javier Fortuna (9)
- Lee Selby (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Miguel Berchelt (1)
- Leo Santa Cruz (2)
- Francisco Vargas (3)
- Miguel Roman (4)
- Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5)
- Joseph Diaz Jr. (6)
- Tevin Farmer (7)
- Jamel Herring (8)
- Oscar Valdez (9)
- Rene Alvarado (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Gary Russell Jr. (1)
- Josh Warrington (2)
- Carl Frampton (3)
- Abner Mares (4)
- Can Xu (5)
- Shakur Stevenson (6)
- Tugstsogt Nyambayar (7)
- Jessie Magdaleno (8)
- Kid Galahad (9)
- Ryan Walsh (10)
Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who had previously lost to Gary Russell Jr., got back in the win column while barely squeaking by Cobia Breedy. “King Tug” retains his No. 7 spot in the rankings.
- Rey Vargas (1)
- Emanuel Navaratte (2)
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3)
- Daniel Roman (4)
- Isaac Dogboe (5)
- Ryosuke Iwasa (6)
- Ronny Rios (7)
- Brandon Figueroa (8)
- Stephen Fulton (9)
- Carlos Castro (10)
Daniel Roman picked up a decision victory over Juan Carlos Payano. Meanwhile, Brandon Figueroa defeated Damien Vazquez in what was somehow a WBA title fight. The No. 4-ranked Roman and No. 8 Figueroa keep their spots in our poll.
- Naoya Inoue (1)
- Luis Nery (2)
- Emmanuel Rodriguez (3)
- Nonito Donaire (4)
- Jason Maloney (5)
- Nordine Oubaali (6)
- Guillermo Rigondeaux (7)
- John Riel Casimero (8)
- Zolani Tete (9)
- Takuma Inoue (10)
John Riel Casimero took part in the stacked Charlo-Rosario pay-per-view. He came away with a TKO victory over Duke Micah in the third round. Casimero maintains his hold on the No. 8 position in the rankings with the win.
- Juan Francisco Estrada (1)
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2)
- Jerwin Ancajas (3)
- Roman Gonzalez (4)
- Khalid Yafai (5)
- Donnie Nietes (6)
- Kazuto Ioka (7)
- Carlos Cuadras (8)
- Joshua Franco (9)
- Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged
- Kosei Tanaka (1)
- Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2)
- Artem Dalakian (3)
- Sho Kimura (4)
- Moruti Mthalane (5)
- Cristofer Rosales (6)
- McWilliams Arroyo (7)
- Andrew Selby (8)
- Junto Nakatani (9)
- Giemel Magramo (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Ken Shiro (1)
- Hiroto Kyoguchi (2)
- Hekkie Budler (3)
- Carlos Canizales (4)
- Elwin Soto (5)
- Angel Acosta (6)
- Felix Alvarado (7)
- Edward Heno (8)
- Daniel Valladares (9)
- Tetsuya Hisada (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Wanheng Menayothin (1)
- Knockout CP Freshmart (2)
- Byron Rojas (3)
- Jose Argumedo (4)
- Leroy Estrada (5)
- Simphiwe Khonco (6)
- Nkosinathi Joyi (7)
- Joey Canoy (8)
- Melvin Jerusalem (9)
- Wilfredo Mendez (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Terence Crawford (1)
- Vasyl Lomachenko (2)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (3)
- Naoya Inoue (4)
- Oleksandr Usyk (5)
- Gennady Golovkin (6)
- Errol Spence Jr. (7)
- Mikey Garcia (8)
- Juan Francisco Estrada (9)
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.