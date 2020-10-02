In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Alexander Povetkin (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Joseph Parker (9) Dereck Chisora (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (2) Yunier Dorticos (4) Ilunga Makabu (5) Krzystztof Glowacki (6) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (7) Kevin Lerena (8) Lawrence Okolie (9) Arsen Goulamirian (-) Aleksei Papin (-) Noel Gevor (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Murat Gassiev (1), Denis Lebedev (3)

Advertisement

The WBSS final between Mairis Briedis and Yunier Dorticos finally happened. It was a solid fight in which Briedis walked out with the win. As a result, Briedis becomes the new top cruiserweight in the rankings. Murat Gassiev departs the poll due to inactivity within the division and a scheduled move to heavyweight. Denis Lebedev also leavses the rankings after retiring from the sport. Arsen Goulamirian and Aleksei Papin enter at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, leapfrogging Noel Gevor, who remains at 10th.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) Sergey Kovalev (3) Oleksandr Gvovdyk (4) Dmitry Bivol (5) Jean Pascal (6) Joe Smith Jr. (7) Badou Jack (8) Eleider Alvarez (9) Gilberto Ramirez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Callum Smith (1) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) Anthony Dirrell (7) John Ryder (8) Willie Monroe Jr. (9) Rocky Fielding (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Gennady Golovkin (2) Jermall Charlo (3) Demetrius Andrade (4) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5) Ryota Murata (6) Jaime Munguia (7) Chris Eubank Jr. (8) Michael Zefara (10) Tim Tszyu (10)

No. 3-ranked Jermall Charlo defeated No. 5-ranked Sergiy Derevyacnchenko in a really good fight. Charlo should silence every last remaining critic with his performance. Both fighters retain their spots in the rankings.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (3) Jarrett Hurd (1) Erislandy Lara (2) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harirson (6) Kell Brook (7) Liam Smith (8) Brian Carlos Castano (9) Michel Soro (10)

Jermell Charlo knocked out Jeison Rosario with a jab that completely took the wind out of Rosario. Rosario was left gasping for air in what became a tough sight to see. Charlo jumps to No. 1 in another fight that should silence critics of the Charlo brothers.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Terence Crawford (1) Errol Spence Jr. (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Danny Garcia (6) Yordenis Ugas (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Sergey Lipinets (9) Jessie Vargas (10)

Poor judging almost reared its ugly head again, but Yordenis Ugas still managed to walk out the victor in his match-up against Abel Ramos. Ugas keeps his No. 7 spot in the rankings.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Maurice Hooker (5) Kiryl Relikh (6) Ivan Baranchyk (7) Jack Catterall (8) Jose Zepeda (9) Mario Barrios (10)

Top junior welterweight Josh Taylor made quick work of Apinun Khongsonto, his mandatory challenger for his IBF title. It was the last hurdle in the way of a fight between Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez to unify the belts. Since both men are Top Rank fighters, the negotiations should go smoothly and reward fans with a banger of a fight sometime in 2021.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Vasyl Lomachenko (1) Teofimo Lopez (2) Luke Campbell (3) Richard Commey (4) Devin Haney (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Emmanuel Tagoe (7) Rances Barthelemy (8) Javier Fortuna (9) Lee Selby (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Miguel Berchelt (1) Leo Santa Cruz (2) Francisco Vargas (3) Miguel Roman (4) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5) Joseph Diaz Jr. (6) Tevin Farmer (7) Jamel Herring (8) Oscar Valdez (9) Rene Alvarado (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Josh Warrington (2) Carl Frampton (3) Abner Mares (4) Can Xu (5) Shakur Stevenson (6) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (7) Jessie Magdaleno (8) Kid Galahad (9) Ryan Walsh (10)

Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who had previously lost to Gary Russell Jr., got back in the win column while barely squeaking by Cobia Breedy. “King Tug” retains his No. 7 spot in the rankings.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Emanuel Navaratte (2) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3) Daniel Roman (4) Isaac Dogboe (5) Ryosuke Iwasa (6) Ronny Rios (7) Brandon Figueroa (8) Stephen Fulton (9) Carlos Castro (10)

Daniel Roman picked up a decision victory over Juan Carlos Payano. Meanwhile, Brandon Figueroa defeated Damien Vazquez in what was somehow a WBA title fight. The No. 4-ranked Roman and No. 8 Figueroa keep their spots in our poll.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Luis Nery (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nonito Donaire (4) Jason Maloney (5) Nordine Oubaali (6) Guillermo Rigondeaux (7) John Riel Casimero (8) Zolani Tete (9) Takuma Inoue (10)

John Riel Casimero took part in the stacked Charlo-Rosario pay-per-view. He came away with a TKO victory over Duke Micah in the third round. Casimero maintains his hold on the No. 8 position in the rankings with the win.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Jerwin Ancajas (3) Roman Gonzalez (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Donnie Nietes (6) Kazuto Ioka (7) Carlos Cuadras (8) Joshua Franco (9) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Kosei Tanaka (1) Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2) Artem Dalakian (3) Sho Kimura (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) Cristofer Rosales (6) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Andrew Selby (8) Junto Nakatani (9) Giemel Magramo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Hekkie Budler (3) Carlos Canizales (4) Elwin Soto (5) Angel Acosta (6) Felix Alvarado (7) Edward Heno (8) Daniel Valladares (9) Tetsuya Hisada (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Wanheng Menayothin (1) Knockout CP Freshmart (2) Byron Rojas (3) Jose Argumedo (4) Leroy Estrada (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Terence Crawford (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (3) Naoya Inoue (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Gennady Golovkin (6) Errol Spence Jr. (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.