On Thursday, Oct. 29, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the first of consecutive events, as CFFC 86 takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new bantamweight champion as Levi Mowles takes on James Gonzalez. The LFA veteran Mowles rides a three-fight winning streak into his promotional debut. A CFFC veteran, Gonzalez has scored back-to-back first-round finishes.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

