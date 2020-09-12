On Saturday, Sept. 12, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 35th event on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, a pair of former Invicta FC champions collide as former atomweight Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill in a strawweight affair. Waterson enters the headlining match-up on a two-fight skid, having dropped decisions to former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Carla Esparza. Hill, meanwhile, had a three-fight winning streak stopped after a controversial decision defeat to Cláudia Gadelha in her last Octagon appearance.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee
Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick
Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson
Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks
Kevin Croom vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Alexander Romanov vs. Roque Martinez
Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner
Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy
Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish