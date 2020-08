On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Dana White’s Contender Series winner, and now-UFC welterweight, Orion Cosce. The top prospect talks about his win over Matt Dixon, if he would fight his brother Louis in the UFC and much more.

