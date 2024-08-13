Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 1 Results – Four of Five Signed

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 1, live from the UFC Aex in Las Vegas. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event streamed live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Wes Schultz by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:55

Rami Hamed def. Meng Ding by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Bruno Lopes def. Mikheil Sazhiniani by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:14

Jose Delgado def. Ernie Juarez by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:25

Lone’er Kavanagh def. An Tuan Ho by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:35