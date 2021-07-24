Krush 127 Results

On Saturday, July 24, the K-1 Group will host Krush 127 from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan.

The event features tournament action in both the cruiserweight and lightweight divisions. A cruiserweight champion will be crowned in the night’s main after Rui Hanazawa meets Mahmoud Sattari and Hitoshi Sugimoto takes on Seiya Tanigawa in the semifinals.

Also on the card, the promotion kicks off it lightweight title tournament, featuring eight fighters vying for gold.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS TBD vs. TBD – cruiserweight title tournament final

Hisaki Higashimoto vs. Hiroki – lightweight title tournament opening round

Yuzuki Satomi vs. Shinichiro Kawasaki – lightweight title tournament opening round

Shuji Kawarada vs. Shoya – lightweight title tournament opening round

Tsubasa Horii vs. Daiki Kaneko – lightweight title tournament opening round

Atsuto Matsumoto vs. Hikaru Terashima

Mahiro vs. Ran

Rui Hanazawa vs. Mahmoud Sattari – cruiserweight title tournament semifinal

Hitoshi Sugimoto vs. Seiya Tanigawa – cruiserweight title tournament semifinal

Yuki Kudo vs. Takumi Nakahira – cruiserweight title tournament reserve bout