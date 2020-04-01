With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of a bantamweight division, its addition of the strawweight and flyweight divisions, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion of Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike. Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous rankings.

Featherweight Division (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Julia Budd (3) Felicia Spencer (4) Megan Anderson (5) Arlene Blencowe (6) Pam Sorenson (7) Jessy Miele (8) Talita Nogueira (9) Kaitlin Young (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight Division (57.3-61.8 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Germaine de Randamie (2) Holly Holm (3) Raquel Pennington (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Irene Aldana (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Cat Zingano (8) Julianna Peña (9) Yana Kunitskaya (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight Division (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Jessica Eye (4) Katlyn Chookagian (5) Jennifer Maia (6) Vanessa Porto (7) Joanne Calderwood (8) Roxanne Modafferi (9) Lauren Murphy (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight Division (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Jessica Andrade (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Joanna Jędrzejczyk (4) Tatiana Suarez (5) Nina Ansaroff (6) Claudia Gadelha (7) Carla Esparza (8) Michelle Waterson (tie-9)/Marina Rodriguez (tie-9) Alexa Grasso (10)

Weili Zhang kept her top-dog status in the strawweight division with a win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a razor-close classic in the co-main event of UFC 248. Unless the UFC is unable to host UFC 249 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current plan is for No. 2 Jessica Andrade to rematch with No. 3 Rose Namajunas at the event.

Atomweight Division (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seo Hee Ham (1) Ayaka Hamasaki (2) Jinh Yu Frey (3) Minna Grusander (4) Ashley Cummins (5) Jessica Delboni (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Rena Kubota (8) Alesha Zappitella (9) Lindsey VanZandt (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.