On Saturday, Feb. 15, the UFC will host its 25th card on ESPN+ from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Błachowicz meet for the second time. Anderson claimed the pair’s first meeting at UFC 191 by decision. The American has won four straight leading into his first main event. Poland’s Błachowicz, meanwhile, has reeled off wins in six of his last seven Octagon appearances, with the lone loss coming against former title challenger Thiago Santos.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.