On Saturday, Feb. 29, GLORY Kickboxing hosts its 75th event from Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight title is on the line as Thai champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao squares off with former titleholder Serhii Adamchuk for a third. Petchpanomrung is coming off a five-round war with American Kevin VanNostrand in November. The fight was ruled a draw, but Petchpanomrung retained the belt as champion. Ukraine’s Adamchuk will look to solve the Petchpanomrung puzzle for a third time, having come up short in both of the pair’s prior meetings.
The card also features a pair of former champions as Harut Grigorian and Anissa Meksen return against Jamie Bates and Jiwaen Lee, respectively.
The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET. The SuperFight Series portion of the event takes place at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The main card follows at 3 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass.
Yousri Belgaroui vs. Jakob Styben
Tyjani Beztati vs. Michaël Palandre
Harut Grigorian vs. Jamie Bates
Sergej Maslobojev vs. Roël Mannaart
Anissa Meksen vs. Jiwaen Lee
Guerric Billet vs. Artur Saladiak
Vincent Foschiani vs. Sijun Jin
Mohammed Hendouf vs. Bruno Gazani
Bowie Zonneveld vs. Antonio Campoy
Lorena Klijn vs. Almira Tinchurina