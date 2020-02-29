On Saturday, Feb. 29, GLORY Kickboxing hosts its 75th event from Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight title is on the line as Thai champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao squares off with former titleholder Serhii Adamchuk for a third. Petchpanomrung is coming off a five-round war with American Kevin VanNostrand in November. The fight was ruled a draw, but Petchpanomrung retained the belt as champion. Ukraine’s Adamchuk will look to solve the Petchpanomrung puzzle for a third time, having come up short in both of the pair’s prior meetings.

The card also features a pair of former champions as Harut Grigorian and Anissa Meksen return against Jamie Bates and Jiwaen Lee, respectively.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET. The SuperFight Series portion of the event takes place at 1 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The main card follows at 3 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass.