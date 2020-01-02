The first event of 2020 for Invicta Fighting Championships will take place on Friday, Feb. 7. The all-women promotion returns to its usual stomping grounds of Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan., for its 39th event.

The card is headlined by an atomweight rematch between champion Jinh Yu Frey and No. 1 contender Ashley Cummins. The pair met previously at Invicta FC 24, with Frey earning a decision victory. Frey looks for her second title defense after a pair of fights against Finland’s Minna Grusander. Cummins established herself as the top contender with wins over Jéssica Delboni and Stephanie Alba.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran and former title challenger Pearl Gonzalez meets recent Phoenix Series 2 winner Miranda Maverick to determne the next flyweight title contender. Gonzalez seeks her second shot at champion Vanessa Porto and rides the momentum of a decision victory over Brogan Walker at Invicta FC 37. The Missouri native Maverick inched closer to title contention in September, defeating Victoria Leonardo, Shanna Young and UFC alum DeAnna Bennett to capture the one-night tournament.

The card also features Contender Series veteran Mariya Agapova against Brazil’s Daiana Torquato at flyweight, Michigan’s Alesha Zappitella and Missouri’s Kelly D’Angelo battle at atomweight, flyweight Erin Blanchfield takes on Louisiana’s Victoria Leonardo, New York’s Jillian DeCoursey meets Kentucky atomweight Linda Mihalec, and bantamweight Tina Pettigrew makes her promotional debut against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Invicta FC 39 Fight Card

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Cummins – for atomweight titlePearl Gonzalez vs. Miranda MaverickMariya Agapova vs. Daiana TorquatoAlesha Zappitella vs. Kelly D’AngeloErin Blanchfield vs. Victoria LeonardoJillian DeCoursey vs. Linda MihalecTina Pettigrew vs. TBA