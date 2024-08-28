Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 3 Results

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Andrey Pulyaev def. Liam Anderson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Bogdan Grad def. Michael Aswell by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Marco Tulio[/autotag] def. Matthieu Duclos by TKO (body kick). Round 2, 2:38

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Adam Bramhald by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:29

Nick Piccininni def. Jack Duffy by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)