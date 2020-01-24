On Friday, Jan. 24, CES MMA will host its 60th fight card from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I.

The card features a trio of title fights. In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Matt Bessette tangles with Texas product Charles Cheeks III for the vacant featherweight belt.

The co-main event will see heavyweight champion Greg Rebello defend his belt against Tebaris Gordon.

Finally, Johnny Lopez and Blaine Shutt battle for the vacant flyweight title.

The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.