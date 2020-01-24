On Friday, Jan. 24, CES MMA will host its 60th fight card from the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I.
The card features a trio of title fights. In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Matt Bessette tangles with Texas product Charles Cheeks III for the vacant featherweight belt.
The co-main event will see heavyweight champion Greg Rebello defend his belt against Tebaris Gordon.
Finally, Johnny Lopez and Blaine Shutt battle for the vacant flyweight title.
The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Matt Bessette vs. Charles Cheeks III – for featherweight title
Greg Rebello vs. Tebaris Gordon – for heavyweight title
Johnny Lopez vs. Blaine Shutt – for flyweight title
Richie Santiago vs. Giorgi Kudukhashvili
John Gotti III vs. Marcos Lloreda
William Knight vs. Rocky Edwards
Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Delaney Owen
Eddy George vs. Raymond Yanez
Hugh McKenna vs. Tommy Lee Davis
Ashiek Ajim vs. Andres Rodriguez
Tom Evans vs. Johnny Adams
