On Saturday, Dec. 28, Bellator MMA combines forces with Japanese promotion Rizin for its 237th event, dubbed Bellator Japan, which emanates from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, two of the sport’s most recognizable names lock horns as longtime Pride FC staples Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson go to battle. Emelianenko looks to rebound from his knockout loss to current champion Ryan Bader in the promotion’s heavyweight grand prix final. The former UFC champion Jackson rides the momentum of a second-round finish of bitter rival Wanderlei Silva.

The main card airs live on both the Paramount Network and DAZN beginning at 10 p.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.