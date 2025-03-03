K-1 Beyond Announced for May 31 in Tokyo to Collaborate with China’s Wu Lin Feng

K-1 Beyond is part of a collaboration between K-1 and China’s Wu Lin Feng promotion. This partnership aims to bring together top fighters from both organizations and create exciting matchups for fans. K-1 producer Mitsuru Miyata has expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, calling it a new chapter for martial arts.

K-1 Beyond

K-1 has officially announced its upcoming event, K-1 Beyond, which will take place on Saturday, May 31, at Yokohama Buntai in Tokyo, Japan. The event promises an exciting night of kickboxing, featuring top fighters and championship bouts.

The highlight of the event will be the 2025 K-1 Super Featherweight Championship Tournament. This tournament will feature eight fighters competing in a single-elimination format to crown the champion in the 60 kg division. Four Japanese fighters—Tomoya Yokoyama, Leona Pettas, Yuta Matsuyama, and one yet-to-be-named participant—have already been confirmed for the tournament.

A fighter from China’s Wu Lin Feng promotion will also join the bracket. The quarterfinals will take place at K-1 Beyond, with the winners advancing to the semifinals and finals later that evening. A reserve fight is also scheduled in case any fighter is unable to continue.

In addition to the tournament, two title fights are set to take place. Liu Ce of China will defend his K-1 Cruiserweight Championship (90kg) against an opponent yet to be announced. Liu was recently named MVP at the K-1 Awards 2024 and is confident about his performance.

Ouyang Feng will also defend his K-1 Super Welterweight Championship (70kg) for the first time, with his opponent still to be determined.

With a strong lineup of fights and a focus on international cooperation, K-1 Beyond is shaping up to be an important event for kickboxing fans. The countdown is on for May 31, when Yokohama Buntai will host this exciting night of action.